From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said recent protest letter by justices of the Supreme Court, to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, confirmed alleged plot by government to emasculate the judiciary ahead of the 2023 general election.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, yesterday, claimed the failure of the CJN to address issues raised in the letter indicated there were plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to stifle the judiciary.

It accused the APC of desperation to silence judges by denying them a conducive atmosphere to do their job.

“Our party holds as outrageous that instead of personally addressing the issues raised, the CJN rather allowed his media aide to respond to the revered justices of the Supreme Court via a statement in a manner that shows impunity and utter disregard to the justices and the institution of the judiciary.

“The evidence of this systemic emasculation of the judiciary is manifest in the unrelenting intimidation and harassment of judges; the vicious midnight attacks, orchestrated and unlawful removal of judicial officers and disabling of the independence of the judiciary by the APC administration.

“The plots by the APC to cripple the operations of the Supreme Court as uncovered in the conditions described by the Supreme Court justices confirm a malicious design by APC leaders to subvert our judicial system so as to cover their atrocities against Nigerians.

“It is clear that the APC is desperate to silence judges in Nigeria through the stagnation of our judicial infrastructure and operations, staging the invasion of courts to disrupt proceedings in various parts of our country, denying judges of the rights to a conducive atmosphere to dispense justice and perform their constitutionally assigned roles for which a conducive atmosphere is indispensable.

“This explains why the APC undertook the 2016 midnight raid and arrest of judges, including justices of the Supreme Court; an action which is akin to a declaration of war against the judiciary resulting in the sudden death of some of the judges from emotional trauma and embarrassment.

“Nigerians are reminded about the harassment, intimidation, suspension, illegal and unjust removal from office of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen, by the APC, being afraid of his independent mindedness ahead of the 2019 presidential election.”