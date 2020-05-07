Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged plot by a “cabal” in the Presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to reloot the $ 311 million repatriated from the United States of America.

The PDP in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said part of the strategy was to “stampede the dissipation of the funds” without the approval of the National Assembly.

The party noted that the aim of the “cabal” is to allegedly mislead those who repatriated the fund, so as to fritter the money into private pockets as they allegedly did with funds repatriated earlier.

Consequently, the opposition party stated that it is imperative for the National Assembly to make appropriation for the money before it is spent, in order to ensure accountability.

“The fraudulent dissipation of the funds will then be followed with false performance claims as well as blackmailing and intimidation of Nigerians demanding for both transparency and accountability in the handling of the money.

“The party noted that such had become the standard ruse for the cabal and APC leaders, who also looted the earlier repatriated $322 million under the guise of sharing money to the poor in 19 states and had no answers to allegations that more than 90 percent of the 300,000 households listed as beneficiaries were phony family names.

“Nigerians would recall how the claims of the APC Government was rubbished by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who had alerted the nation that the N500 billion Social Investment Programme of the Buhari administration was hugely shrouded in corruption and that bulk of the money did not get to the poor and vulnerable.”