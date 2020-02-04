George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo APC has described the allegation by People’s Democratic Party that it was responsible for the fire that gutted the INEC Orlu office as hollow and irresponsible.

The party noted that the rascality of the false and tendentious accusation against the ruling party in the state is as hollow as they come from a defeated opposition party with a hollow basket full of woes.

In a statement by Chief Enyinna Onuegbu the APC spokesperson said: “It is inconceivable that in the absence of any report by relevant security agencies upon an investigation of the sad incident PDP would be running wild in infamous, tendentious and childish conclusions.

“We want to believe that while defeat portends ill-conceived emotional and unreasonable outbursts, the setting in of delusional hallucinations must be checkmated with quarantine and that is our recommendation for the sick PDP and its officials.”

He further stated that “the APC as a law-abiding corporate citizen has no need to resort to lawlessness in any circumstances. Indeed when PDP and it’s honorary members retained as INEC election officials conspired and stole the mandate of Imo voters in favour of our great party in the governorship election; we fought all the way to the Supreme Court to retrieve our victory to universal acclaim. Why would we resort to arson now that we are victorious with erstwhile PDP members anxiously in the queue to join our membership? It is incongruous and we deprecate the allusion.”