From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an Anambra State Governorship aspirant Amb Ike Oligbo has described the controversial speech and tweets by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday this week as most unfortunate.

Oligbo while speaking with Newsmen in Awka expressed his dismay and disappointment on the tone and language of the President in threatening the South East with war.

“It was most unfortunate that the President of a vast and diverse ethnic group like Nigeria would start making threats towards another section on national television.

“He seemed to pretend always that he does not realise that his ethnic and nepotistic views and actions are the main cause of the unrest in the South East.

“How could he expect other ethnic groups in the country to sit back and keep quiet with his grossly lopsided Federal appointments virtually excluding other major ethnic groups in Nigeria especially the Igbo ethnic group” he said.

He further emphasized that the President should have arranged a dialogue and possibly a meeting to understand the grievances of the separatists movement in the South East and South West rather than threatening the regions with an all out war.

Oligbo however urged Nigerians to vote for PDP come 2023 in other to install a fair minded and responsible government that will look after the interests of all Nigerians and not just the few.

The business tycoon and Lawyer while expressing his appreciation to Twitter for pulling down Buhari’s reckless statements urged restraint and dialogue on all sides in other to find a lasting solution that could pacify the separatists and the bring lasting peace to the country.