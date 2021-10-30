From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, has reacted to the Appeal Court dismissal of the suit filled by former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus seeking to stop the national convention of the party holding today in Abuja .

Chief Anyim in a reaction hailed the judgement of the court, adding that the development signaled a major rebirth for the people’s party.

The former President of the Senate stated that with the Secondus ‘s suit now duly set aside, he was very optimistic that the party’s National Convention will hold today without any legal dent.

He stated this on Saturday in Abuja while speaking with journalists on the PDP’s preparedness for the exercise, adding that the party was poised to sack APC from power come 2023.

Secondus had approached the Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt to seek an interim injunction to restrain the the PDP from conducting its national convention slated for October 30 – October 31.

But Anyim said, “Well, there has been apprehension arising from the suit against the PDP by the former chairman of the party, Chief Uche Seconds.

“Well, to the glory of God, the Court delivered its judgement yesterday (Friday) and it’s obvious that the matter would not in anyway whatsoever, affect the Convention.

“The Convention is going to be smooth, the Convention is going to be very convivial and the Convention is going to be orderly.

“You should also remember that prior to the Convention, the PDP set up a zoning Committe and the positions were zoned, and most zones have resolved all the positions zoned to them, such that they are likely to present concensus candidates.

“Critical in this area, is the National Chairman of the party. The North-Central is presenting one candidate for this position. The National Secretary of the party; the South-East is presenting one candidate for the position of National Secretary.

“So certainly, today is going to be like a rebirth for the PDP. It’s going to be a gathering of people who have recovered from a setback they had some years back. It’s going to be a gathering of people who are now focused; it’s going to be a gathering of people who are now determined; it’s going to be a gathering of people who are now united in one spirit to move ahead politically as a grassroots, ready to capture power come 2023.

“So, when Governor Tambuwal talked about the new NWC members emerging through consensus, I think he was talking about a particular position and not all the positions of the NWC. There are some positions where you have more than one aspirants and in some positions, consensus has been reached and there is nothing anybody can do about it.”

