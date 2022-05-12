The Movement for the Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction (MENPIE) has also appealed to presidential aspirants from other geopolitical zones to drop their ambitions for candidates from South-East to douse political tension, agitations and the call for justice and peace in the country. It urged delegates in the two leading parties, APC and PDP to step down.

National Convener of MENPIE, Vincent Ezekwueme made the appeal in a statement after conclusion of a three days fasting and prayer for God’s intervention and guidance towards the actualisation of Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .