From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday exchanged words over attacks and killings in the state.

PDP said its members and supporters have continuously been attacked and accused the state government of masterminding the attacks.

But APC dismissed the allegation as false, describing PDP as attention seekers.

In a communique signed by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Pius Anyim, three Senators representing the state at the National Assembly, Sam Egwu(Ebony North), Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central), Ama Nnachi(Ebonyi South) and over 30 stakeholders after a meeting in Abakaliki, the PDP alleged that the state government has secretly established special detention centres in the state, where kidnapped political opponents are kept and tortured.

The party claimed that the creation of Ebubeagu Security outfit by the government has increased persecution of political opponents in the state.

“What is most worrisome about the Ebonyi variant of Ebubeagu is that the recruitment, deployment and rules of engagement, including their command structure, is shrouded in secrecy. It is difficult, therefore, to hold them accountable for their crimes. What is more dangerous is the fact that since they operate in mufti, it is difficult to separate their activities from that of unknown gunmen and other criminals”, the party said.

The party called on security agents in the state to investigate all the crimes against it.

Reacting, Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC in the state and Commissioner for Internal Security , Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha said: “These people(PDP) are just looking for attention. Sam Egwu is doing nothing, he is idle and since he doesn’t know why he was voted into power and then thinks that I will come and be joining issues with him, I cannot, because I am busy doing a lot of things to make sure that the state is secured.”

