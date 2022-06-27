From Gyang Bere, Jos

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State have locked horns over allegations of corruption in the administration of Governor Simon Lalong in the last seven years in the state.

It accused the administration of failure to account for N97 billion public funds in its first year in office without linking the whopping sum to any project in the state while the APC dismissed the allegation as baseless.

PDP Publicity Secretary, John Akans, said the Lalong corruption profile has risen to the peak even as he has less than one year to wind up his government without tangible democratic dividends.

He said: “Thick and conscienceless corruption and leadership failure has undoubtedly been the bane of Plateau State for the past seven years with the people giving up on anything good coming in the next few months.

“PDP is deeply worried about the fact that resources that should have gone into developmental projects to uplift the poor, are sadly going into private pockets of several selfish and greedy families, friends and officials of the government through graft and sleaze.

“A whopping sum of N4.5 billion was spent on luxury cars for the governor, and some few officials, this was done at the time pensioners and civil servants are being denied of their pay package.

“N1.4 billion spent to purchase and install GPRS tracking device on 100 cars. N500 million used for patching of four kilometres road through a direct labour handled by a family member. In Lalong’s first year in office, N97 billion was just wasted without being accounted for.”

However, the APC described the corrupt allegations as baseless and unsubstantiated, claiming that the opposition party was trying to justify how the PDP government misled the state in its eight years in office.

APC Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang, in a statement, said: “PDP in Plateau State is notorious for quoting outrageous and unsubstantiated figures purportedly to blackmail the government of the day.

“The PDP assaulted the sensibilities of the very knowledgeable people of Plateau State when it alleged that during Lalong’s first year in office the government wasted N97 billion without being accounted for. There can be no pulling of the wool over the eyes of discerning minds than this. Under the last administration where oil sold for over $140 per barrel, financial recklessness was the order of the day. Under the Lalong rescue administration, all necessary processes to block loopholes and leakages have been put in place. The government inherited a debt of N101 billion which it has been trying its best to settle. The government defrayed arrears of eight months salary and nine months pension/gratuity left by the preceding PDP administration.”