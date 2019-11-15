Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) for condemning plans by Governor Samuel Ortom to an airport in the state.

The Governor had included the airport in the 2020 budget presented to the House of Assembly last Tuesday saying he hopes to deliver the N12billion project within two years.

But the APC faulted the project saying, “the PDP administration emotionally declares serious policy statements with gusto, yet, fails to execute any without compunction.”

The APC described Governor Ortom as the “governor with the highest number of non fulfilled promises” and cited the non completion of the Origbo-Imamde-Akpu-Gbajimba Road in evidence.

However, Benue Publicity Secretary of PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, said while the opposition party has the right to hold an opinion about the policies and actions of Ortom’s administration, they should be reminded that the same Cargo Airport project which they are lampooning the Ortom administration, was conceived under their watch as the governor was then of the APC.