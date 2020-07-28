Candidate of the National Conscience party (NCP), Pastor Peters Omoragbon has said that the altercation between supporters of the All progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the palace of Oba Ewuare II, in Benin, last Saturday has demonstrated that both parties love violence.

He said the PDP and the APC must be held responsible for the violent incident which left several people injured.

“The entire ancient city of Benin was exposed to the shameful conduct and orgy of violence as perpetrated by agents of the PDP and the APC around the Oba Palace on Saturday 25 July, 2020. As one of the Governorship Candidate in the forthcoming election, I condemn in its entirety the show of shame by these two rabid political parties, this singular act of lawlessness has demonstrated the similarity of both parties in their definition of change, which is violence”, Omoragbon said.

He said the youth involved in the violence were easily enticed with monetary inducements because of the widespread economic hardship and insecurity foisted on the state by governments led by the PDP and the APC since 1999.

“I do not condemn the innocent young men and women enticed with N2,000 to chorus obscenity before the Palace, but I condemn the leadership of both parties. This is an addition to the insecurity of lives and properties in the state since 1999. The root cause of insecurity of lives and properties is largely economic and it is particularly occasioned by lack of access to a welfare program. Economic hardship pushes many honest people into all sorts of crimes. The state of insecurity is compounded by executive lawlessness. This has been the case since May 29, 1999, underf both the APC and the PDP led governments and yet agents of both parties appear not to be relenting because of their desperation to rule Edo state at the expense of the lives of innocent Edo sons and daughters”, he added.

He called on the people of Edo State to change the ugly narratives by voting against the APC and the PDP at the poll.

“The people of Edo state still have the opportunity to reject these two political parties and vote the NCP. Under my watch, Edo State will be committed to governance to meet the basic needs of the people. To me, the measures of development is the material upliftment of the people. Our concept of a great nation is great people who are not burdened by lack of food, lack of water, lack of good health, lack of comfortable homes, lack of education, lack of electricity, lack of access to telecommunication services, lack of means of transportation and lack of security of lives and property with the devastating effects of environmental hazards brought about by massive erosion and flooding with improper drainage system”, Omoragbon said.