Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have both suffered setbacks in Yenagoa, Sagbama, Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas ahead of the governorship election.

The defection across the two political parties is the latest in the battle of wits between them as they perfect strategies to outwit each other and weaken opponent’s political base ahead of the crucial election.

Two members of the APC, Mr Lecky Tamana from Yenagoa who doubles as a member of the Policy and Programmes and also Protocol committee of the APC governorship campaign and the APC Chairman in Sagbama Local Government Area defected to the ruling PDP.

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson who received the two defectors in Government House expressed optimism that more members of the opposition would join the PDP before the election because the party has nothing to offer Bayelsans.

Dickson immediately approved the appointment of Tamana as a Special Adviser as part of efforts to integrate him into the PDP campaigns and shore up support for the party in the Epie part of Yenagoa.

However, PDP also lost two of its stalwarts, Monday Gamage and Bello Bina from Nembe and Brass respectively to the APC.

Gamage who was recently appointed a member of the board of the Bayelsa State Environmental Sanitation Authority rejected the appointment and pledged its loyalty and support to the APC and its governorship candidate.

Gamage’s decision to leave the PDP for the APC would further compound the problem of PDP in Nembe where it is finding it difficult to regain the support of the people especially with the lack of interest shown in the governorship campaign by the Deputy- Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah.

In Brass, Bello Bina, the former Local Government Chairman of Brass Council dumped the PDP for the APC and pledged to ensure the victory of the party in the election.