LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin.

The two major parties in Kwara State the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) have traded words over alleged shooting and destruction of property in the Ilorin metropolis on Sunday.

Our correspondent gathered that suspected political thugs unleashed mayhem at Ode Alfa Nda, Agbaji and Ayelabegan communities in the Ilorin metropolis where many people were reportedly injured by gunshots fired by the thugs at a political rally.

It was also gathered that no fewer than 50 windscreens of many vehicles were destroyed by the thugs in the attack, while party supporters scampered for safety.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation was ongoing to arrest perpetrators of the break down in law and order in the metropolis.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s infrastructural initiative’ll drive rapid development, says Prof. Olowofela

He also warned trouble makers, political parties and their leaders to caution their supporters, saying that anyone found culpable in election violence would be severely dealt with.

In a statement by the media aide to the APC governorship candidate, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Sunday, two persons, who were seriously injured by gunshots, fired by the thugs, were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Ajakaye, who said that the Kwara APC governorship candidate, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, was quickly whisked away from the rally, called on security agencies to tame hooliganism at campaign venues in the state.

Also, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Baba Tunde Ashaolu, said that 11 people who were reportedly shot, adding that more than 50 cars were destroyed in the Agbaji compound, Ilorin, during the mayhem.

Idris also said that families affected by the onslaught of the thugs include the Île Ottan, Sholagberu, Wopa, Olayeri, and Onilemarun families, adding that Alfa Nda, Imam Aliagan’s car was also destroyed.