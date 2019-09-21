Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen have assassinated one Nwozuruaka Anele at his apartment in Alakahia community in Obio/Akpor Local Government of Rivers State, reports say.

Anele was reportedly killed in the early hours of Saturday in front of his family.

Sunday Sun gathered that Anele, until his untimely death, was the Alakahia chapter chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a youth leader in the community.

The wife of the deceased, Orlumati Nwozuruaka, said those who murdered her husband were many, saying that her husband was killed despite pleas by her children.

She said her husband’s killers had forced her to lie and face down to avoid identifying them, before assassinating him about 2 am.

“We were sleeping when we noticed some noise at our main door. I woke up. I did not know that my husband had also noticed it and woke up and ran to the bathroom,” Orlumati gave a chilling account of what happened.

“Immediately, his killers, who were many in number, forced their way in and asked my husband for his ATM card and he told them that it was inside the car outside. He requested that they follow him to the car, but they said no need.

“They dragged him to the parlour, I and my children were pleading; my little daughter pleaded, ‘brother, please leave my father alone’; there, they shot him dead. All I could hear from my husband is, ‘mother, I’m gone'”, the distraught wife lamented.

The immediate elder brother of the victim, Jeffrey Omejuriowhor-Amadi, said his brother was killed because of his stance for justice and fairness.

He called on the government and security agencies to unravel the perpetrators of the murder.

“We just wake up to see the lifeless body of my younger, who did not have problem with anyone. He was not a cultist, not a rapist and not also a criminal. We are all surprised. He only stood against injustice.

“Security operatives and government must do everything possible to arrest the killers of my brother and bring to an end the incessant killings in this part of the state,” he pleaded.

The killing of Anele comes a month after members of cult gangs in the community denounced membership of gangs and embraced peace.

Another murder incident was reported in Rumuekini community in Obio/Akpor LGA, when a young man identified as Anebo Amadi, who was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, was killed by unknown gunmen.

The assailants ambushed him at his family home and shot him dead.

Sunday Sun gathered that men of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Team have visited the scene of the incident at Alakahia. When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident.

Omoni said investigation had been launched into the case as ordered by the state Commissioner of Police, adding that the area was calm.