Desmond Mgboh, Kano, Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi and Rose Ejembi, Benue

Controvbersial member of the House of Represenattives, Abdulmumin Jibrin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost his seat.

In the rerun election for Kuru and Bebeji federal constituency of Kano State on Saturday, Jibrin was defeated by Aliyu Yako of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a margin of 35,000 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Yako winner after he secured 48,601 votes with Jibrin trailing behind with 13,507 votes.

Jibrin, former chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, was declared winner of the initial poll conducted in 2019.

But Kofa went to court to challenge his victory, citing irregularities in the exercise. The appeal court sacked the former lawmaker and ordered a rerun election in his constituency.

In another rerun poll in Kano, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, majority leader of the House, defeated his main challenger from the PDP to clinch the seat for Doguwa/Tudun Wada constituency.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Mansur Auwalu Bindawa, who announced the results, yesterday, said Doguwa, a former Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, polled 66,667 to beat his closet rival, Commodore Yushau Salisu (retd) of the PDP who polled 6,323.

In Bauchi State, candidates of the PDP in Gamawa and Zaki federal constituencies were announced as winners.

The Returning Officer, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed, announced the PDP candidate, Ahmed Madaki Gololo, winner of the bye-election for Gamawa federal constituency having scored the highest votes of 21,223 to defeat the candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) who scored 15,004 votes.

In Zaki constituency, the Returning Officer, Prof. Ahmad Kutama, declared Auwal Jatau of the PDP as winner having scored 15,405 votes to beat the candidate of the APC, Umar Tata, who polled 15,307 votes.

In Kaduna, INEC announced Mrs. Comfort Amwe of the PDP as winner of the re-run election for Sanga constituency seat in the House of Assembly.

The Returning Officer, Salihu Kargi, yesterday, said Amwe polled 19,815 votes to defeat Haliru Gambo-Dangana of the APC who scored 19,688 votes. The rerun election was conducted in 14 polling units in the local government.

In Sokoto, INEC declared the PDP candidates winners of the re-run elections for Sokoto North/Sokoto South and Isa/Sabon-Birni federal constituencies.

In the results Abubakar Abdullahi of PDP defeated the incumbent lawmaker, Bala Hassan of the APC with 68,985 votes against 42,433 votes to clinched Sokoto North/Sokoto South House of Representatives seat.

PDP’s Sa’idu Bargaja also defeated the APC candidate, Sani Aminu-Isa with 44,490 against 41,048 for Isa/Sabon-Birni federal constituency.

Meanwhile, four persons were arrested by security agencies for various electoral offences during the supplementary election in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.The Commissioner of Police in the state, Garba Mukkadas, said the four persons were caught in possession of PVC belonging to other persons.

One of the culprits, a pastor’s wife was arrested for attempting to vote with someone else’s Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Mukkadas who inspected the two polling units told journalists that the suspects had been remanded in police custody for further interrogation before behind charged to court. The Appeal Court sitting in Makurdi had sacked PDP’s Chris Adaji who was the deputy speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly and ordered a re-run in two polling units, Agadagba and Oyangede Oicho.

Musa Alechenu of the APC had filed an appeal against Adaji on the grounds that the election was rigged in favour of the PDP candidate.

At the time of filing this report, results were still being collated at Idekpa, Ohimini LGA, with Chris Adaji in early lead.