Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Aliyu Datti Yako has been returned as the winner of the bye-elections held on Saturday for Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in Kano State.

The Returning Officer for the election, Professor Abdullahi Arabi announced that Yako polled a total of 48,641 votes ahead of the rest of the contestants, including the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdulmumin Jibrin, who polled 13,507 votes.

“Aliyu Datti Yako, having satisfied the positions of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he announced, triggering jubilation among the members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In a similar result announced in the state, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhassan Ado Doguwa was been declared the winner of the bye- elections in Dogowa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency.

Doguwa, who was a former majority leader in the House of Representatives, polled a total of 66,667 votes ahead of his closest rival, Retired Air Commodore Yushau Salisu of the People’s Democratic Party. Salisu polled a total 6,323 votes in the contest.

The Returning Officer for the election, Professor Mansur Auwalu Bindawa, who announced the results on Sunday morning, held that Alhassan polled the highest number votes and was returned as the winner.

It could be recalled that the Court of Appeal in Kaduna had months ago, nullified the outcome of the elections in the two federal constituencies on the grounds of irregularities recorded during their conduct. Following this, the court ordered the conduct of fresh elections in the said constituencies.