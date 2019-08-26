Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has once again appealed to those holding its chairman in Okene, Hon Adelabu Musa, captive to release him.

Adelabu was abducted three weeks ago in Okene, his home town, by some unidentified gunmen.

In a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, the party expressed concern over the continued abduction of Adelabu and charged security agencies to ensure his safe release.

The party in the statement said the family of the abducted party chieftain is in serious grief and are barely surviving in the absence of the breadwinner.

It maintained that the continuous holding of Adelabu captive had further reinforced the party’s belief that his abduction was politically-motivated.

It further maintained that the onion is on the APC-led government to proof its innocence by duly tasking security agencies to secure the release of the victim from the hands of his abductors.

“We are not under any illusion that the APC-led government in the state knows something about the abduction. For emphasis, we are calling on the government to release him to his family.

“Politics should not be debased to this ridiculous level. We have good reasons to suspect the government and we are not mincing words about this,” the statement added.

Democracy, the party insists, is about freedom of association, noting that it is morally wrong in a democratic dispensation to coerce people to associate against their wish.

“A word is enough for the wise”, the statement concluded.