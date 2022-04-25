From Paul Orude Bauchi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has applauded the sacking of Ex Speaker Yakubu Dogara by the Federal High Court Abuja division presided over by Justice F.D. Okorowo over his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The PDP had approached the Court seeking the declaration of the seat of Yakuru Dogara as the member representing Dass. Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency in Bauchi State vacant following his defection.

Chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akiyam, who disclosed this in a press release made available to journalists in Bauchi, said the judgement is a good opportunity for his party to reclaim its seat through a bye-election.

“The most important thing about the judgement is that it is a victory for democracy and the rule of law,” the statement” he, stated.

“As a matter of fact, the Court through His Lordship’s sound reasoning, well considered analysis, findings and conclusions represents the correct position of the law as regards the facts and circumstances of Hon. Dogara’s action that constituted the suit in reference in the context of the clear provisions of Section 68 (1). (g) of the 1999 Constitution FRN (as amended).

“It is thus our firm belief that justice has been well served. It is equally a fact that the judgement which is coming on the heels of similar decisions of the Court as delivered by their Lordships’ Taiwo Taiwo and Inyang Ekwo have further espoused and developed the jurisprudential horizon on the issue in Nigeria

“More importantly, the consistency, thoroughness, clarity and consistency with which the Court has been handing down its verdict on eases touching on cross carpeting or defection could not have come at a more appropriate time than now when activities for the 2023 election are picking up.

“This is because the judgement as reiterated the need for political actors especially aspirants need to appreciate the need to be principled on some of these issues, responsible and not just to he taking the platforms of political parties as mere tools of winning elections such that they are dumped at any time without any just cause

“Finally, we are grateful to His Excellency Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON (Kauran Bauchi) for his support and encouragement.

“We are equally grateful to the leadership and teeming members of the PDP at all levels for their faith in the judicial system as well as sustained motivation throughout the course of the proceedings that resulted in the great judgement.

“The people of Dass/Tafawa Balewa/ Bogoro Federal Constituency in Bauchi State to whom l have personally vowed to follow every legal step necessary to reclaim this mandate as the PDP Chairman in Bauchi State, we appreciate you all for believing in us and supporting us to do job for you. For democracy and its dividend to the common. man, we assure you that we shall always stand together”