From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a13 man Caretaker Committee to conduct the affairs of the party in Kano State.

The appointment followed a court of appeal judgment in Abuja setting aside the decision of a Federal High Court recognizing the Peoples Democratic Party’s Kano State Executive Council led by Shehu Shagagi.

A letter addressed to the party’s National Vice Chairman , North West, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo confessed that the appointment was exercised in pursuit to the powers conferred on the council by the party’s Constitution 2017 (as amended)

The letter signed by Umar M Bature , the National Organising Secretary of the party, said that the 13 man Caretaker Committee is chaired by Mai Adamu Mustapha while Barrister Baba Ali is to serve asa member/ Secretary of the Committee.

“ Accordingly, the committee is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Kano State as stipulated in Section 21(2) (a-b) of our partys constition for a period not excedding 90 days (3 months ) or till a new executive committee is elected” the letter indicated.

A source familiar with the development told Saturday Sun that while the Chairman and Secretary were drawn from the party’s headquarters, the rest of the members were drawn from the state.

Specifically, we have five members apiece from both the Aminu Wali led faction and from the Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau faction which ahd just defecected to the PDP.

The source, who is one of the appointees, confided in Saturday Sun that the new caretaker committee of the party had been inaugurated by the national Vice Chairman of the party earlier in the week, saying that they are set to lift the party forward in an atmosphere of peace and respect for all party men.