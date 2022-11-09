From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NAN), Chinonso Obasi, into the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for the 2023 general elections.

A statement signed by the Director General of the PDP 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, indicated that Obasi will serve as the Director of Youths (South) of the PCC, National Youth Campaign Council.

The appointment, apparently, was a result of his roles, over the years, in mobilizing youths for good governance and national development, in addition to the loyalty and respect he commands among the youths across the country which will be useful to the party in its quest to win the 2023 general elections.

Obasi is the pioneer President of the Nigerian Youth Union (NYU). He was President of NANS in 2016. He also represented Nigerian Students in the 2014 National Confab. A former Student Union President and 2013 South South and South East Zonal Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Students.

Obasi in a chat with newsmen stated that his appointment is a huge responsibility that must be reciprocated with bountiful service delivery.

He said: “My team and I shall work to deliver Atiku/Okowa as the President/Vice President of Nigeria, respectively, by 2023. They have the solutions to the most problems bedevilling our nation, notably, insecurity, bad economy, poor educational system, bad governance, among others.”