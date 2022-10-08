From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Oparaukwu/Ochiagha Ibeku, Prince Benedict Apugo, have mourned the death of a former national chairman of the PDP, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor.

In a release signed on behalf of the State Chairman, Hon Asiforo Okere by the acting publicity secretary of PDP, Amah Abraham the party commiserated with the family of Ogbulafor.

The release said Ogbulafor until his death was a member of the Abia PDP Council of Elders and was recently appointed as a member of the Abia PDP 2023 Election Advisory Council which was inaugurated Fridayday by the State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.

Describing the deceased as a consummate politician of high repute, the release said Prince Ogbulafor, a scion of the royal family of Eze JJ Ogbulafor family of Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State served Abia State and the PDP in different capacities.

“He was the first Adviser to the Abia Governor on Economic Matters and later served as a Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport in the government of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the first civilian governor of Abia State.

“He contested for the Abia governorship under the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), and became a member of the All People’s Party (APP), in 1999. He served as Minister for Economic Matters and Special duties under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration between 1999-2001 and later became the National Secretary and subsequently the National Chairman of the PDP.

The PDP said the Abia PDP will greatly miss Ogbulafor.

The Ochiagha/Oparaukwu Ibeku, Prince Apugo on his own, described the death of Ogbulafor as painful.

Apugo said although the family has not officially informed him of Ogbulafor’s death as tradition demands, but because Prince Ogbulafor was a great son of Umuahia, he said his demise was a big blow to them.

“He was a brother and a respected son of Umuahia, therefore, I’m personally pained over his death.

“The news of his death came to me as a surprise, although it is true death would come when it will, but nobody envisaged Ogbulafor would die by this time”.

Apugo commiserated with the Ogbulafor family and the entire Umuahia people over the death, adding that they will miss him greatly.

Prince Ogbulafor was said to have died in the early hours of Friday in Canada at 73.