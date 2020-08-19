Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to query his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole over comments they purportedly made in a controversial video on the need to arrest some unnamed persons.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press briefing in Abuja, said that such a discussion purportedly took place in the Presidential Villa has placed a huge burden on President Buhari.

Ologbondiyan stated that there was already anxiety in the public space over the purported discussion between the Chief of Staff and Oshiomhole, noting that there was need for President Buhari to reassure Nigerians.

“The PDP National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election charges President Buhari to reassure Nigerians by immediately ordering that Adams Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari be pulled in for questioning over the video.

“Anything short of a decisive action on this matter will further indict the Buhari Presidency especially coming on the heels of public anxiety over Mr. President’s widely condemned comment on the use of security forces for elections.”