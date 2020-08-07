Chukwudi Nweje

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, has said what Lagosians need is dividends of democracy and not to calm down.

It said with the over N46 billion monthly revenue generated by the state, the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration should take care of the inadequacies rather than playing on social media.

The PDP, which was reacting to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s response to a viral video of a boy appealing to his mother to calm down, said it is a proof that the governor chose to ignore the barrage of mis-governance, inadequacies and rights’ violations in his administration, many of which are also on social media.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Gani Taofik, said the governor’s response is a “derogatory manner of seeking Lagosians patience with the state governments’ inadequacies.

“The governor’s swift attention to the viral video where a kid boy tried to lure his mother to calm down as she tried to punish him confirms that the governor, indeed, noticed the barrage of mis-governance, inadequacies and rights’ violations in his administration, many of which are also on social media, crying for government’s attention. Whereas the governor chose to trivialise and make fun out of the viral video and consequently disrespectful to Lagosians, he neglected, ignored, unattended to viral videos, audios, pictures, comments in the areas of bad roads, violent crimes, traffic congestions, inadequate social amenities, governmental extortions, blocked drainages leading to flooding and loss of lives, high cost of services, moribund transportation services, and shortage of housing, to mention a few,” he said.