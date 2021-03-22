From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

An aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Witson Ude, has promised to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, if elected.

Udeh stated this after obtaining the expression of interest and nomination forms for the governorship primary at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, at the weekend.

The governorship hopeful said his administration would put in place policies to attract investments into the state.

He also promised to prioritise the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in addressing various challenges confronting the state.

“You have to create this enabling environment within the state to attract businesses. No business man wants to lose money. People are in business because they want to make profit. We have to create the enabling environment to bring our sons back to Anambra so that they can help develop the state. Government cannot do it alone.

“When you bring people in, they create jobs, when they create jobs, you expand your tax base. Government only makes money from the taxes individuals pay. Forget about all these things where everybody comes to Abuja to collect monthly allocation. You have to increase your tax base,” Udeh said.

He added that his ICT revolution would begin from schools, saying “we have to start from educating our people from elementary schools to secondary schools.”