Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the November 16, Bayelsa State governorship election, an aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Franklin Osaisai, has promised to boost agriculture and security, if elected governor.

Osaisai made the promise, yesterday, while speaking to journalists, after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms, at the PDP national secretariat, in Abuja.

The governorship aspirant also promised that if elected, he would partner with the Federal Government and International Oil Organisations ( IoCs) to ensure gas being flared in the state is harnessed to generate electricity.

He explained that with power and a secured environment, the economy of Bayelsa State will receive a big boost.

“The key element is the need to provide key drivers and one of the major drivers is to provide power. When you have power in most communities, it will drive the economy; it will also improve the wellbeing of the society.

“There is a direct relationship between energy usage and development. In that area, what I will do is to first of all partner relevant organisations, even government, to ensure we have electricity available to every nooks and cranny of the state.

“There are security challenges everywhere, we have our share of it in Bayelsa State and what we will do is to partner relevant security institutions under the Federal Government and also begin to implement some element of community policing.

“That will mean that every indigene of Bayelsa will have to take responsibility for his or her own environment.

“Once we are able to maintain that element of peace and security, business activities will thrive and we will able to create more employment for our youths,” he added.