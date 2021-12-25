From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, charged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration to reinforce their determination for a national rebirth.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Christmas presents Nigeria with an opportunity to rekindle their hopes for a better country.

The opposition party expressed dismay that in the last six years, Nigerians have been forced to mark Christmas in despondency, owing to economic hardship and worsening insecurity in the country.

“Indeed, Christmas which marks the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ to redeem humanity, presents us with a momentous opportunity to rekindle our hope and work together as one people under God to pull our dear nation out of the quagmire of the rudderless and inhumane APC government.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, also felicitated Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

Atiku, in a statement, by his media office, yesterday, charged Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and love for one another in this period. The former Vice President, who noted that the revival of the country’s glory is the responsibility of everyone, charged citizens to be intentional in thinking good thoughts and sowing better seeds of harmony and unity in diversity.

“Christmas is a time of love, therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.

“As a nation, we can achieve more if we stay united, extend hands of fellowship to one another and be law abiding. We must also rededicate ourselves to the virtues of faith in God, love for one another and make these virtues more evident and practical in our daily living.

“As we also look ahead to a better 2022, let us not relent in praying to God to restore peace and all-round development and progress in our country Nigeria,” he stated.

Similarly, Ayu, in a statement from his media office, charged Nigerians to keep hope alive, despite daunting circumstances in the country.

He said: “Nigerians love themselves. Nigerians love life. We love to share, to celebrate. And that’s the spirit of Christmas. But life under the APC has made such extremely difficult.