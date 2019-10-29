Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of hatching a sinister plot to malign Supreme Court Justices using foreign media organisations ahead of the hearings of the 2019 presidential election petition.

National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, at a press conference in Abuja, alleged that the PDP was pursuing a destructive agenda against Nigeria, and was no longer playing as an opposition party.

The APC said the PDP has hired columnists to run down the judiciary and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Columnists contracted to make spurious and false publications include an American lawyer who will write articles in several notable foreign newspapers. The columnist has been paid to publish an “op-ed” on Nigerian Judiciary and the Supreme Court. Since 2015, he has written several articles, all critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“In 2019, his firm entered into an agreement with the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku to lobby the government of the United States not to recognise the winner of the 2019 presidential election, President Buhari, until the election petition is determined by the Supreme Court,” he said.

The party’s spokesperson further noted that following the woeful failure of the plans, the fresh plot by the opposition PDP after being comprehensively rejected by Nigerians at the 2019 Presidential election is to cause confusion, anarchy with a view to making this country ungovernable.