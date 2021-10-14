From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Senate President Iyorchia Ayu emerged on Thursday as the consensus candidate of the North for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmanship.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri made the announcement after a meeting of the Northern caucus of the PDP at the Bauchi Government in Abuja.

Ayu will be presented to the PDP National Convention holding in Abuja on October 30 and 31 for ratification as the next national chairman of the opposition party.

