From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to impose stiff sanctions on members who engage in anti-party activities.

PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu read the riot act in Abuja at a meeting on Monday between the National Working Committee (NWC), governors, Board of Trustee (BoT) members and party stakeholders from Ekiti State.

Ayu noted that the days when PDP members sabotaged the party during elections are gone. He stated that henceforth, once the party chooses a candidate, in any election, every of its member is duty-bound to support the candidate.