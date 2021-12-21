From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to impose stiff sanctions against members who engage in anti-party activities.

Its National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, read the riot act, yesterday, at a meeting in Abuja between the National Working Committee (NWC), governors, Board of Trustee (BoT) members and party stakeholders from Ekiti State.

He said the days when members sabotaged the party during elections were gone and that henceforth, once the party chooses a candidate, in any election, every member is duty bound to support the candidate.

“It is not important to us in the leadership of the party whether you like a particular candidate or not. Once the party decides on a candidate, it is the responsibility of every member of the PDP family to fight for that candidate because you are not just fighting for that candidate you are fighting for PDP. So you have a responsibility to support him. Anybody that does otherwise, will be considered as working against the PDP; it will be regarded as anti-party.”

Ayu said stakeholders were beginning the reconciliation process for aggrieved members across all the state chapters of the party and that the target was to go into the 2023 general elections with a united house and a determination to win.

“After the national convention, we didn’t want any break in communication with Nigerians and we have since been carrying out series of activities to build out on that. One of such important activity have been the first meeting of the National Working Committee which was chaired by my humble self.

“At the end, the NWC took a crucial decision that we will start a process of sorting out whatever problems we have in the state chapters so that we will have a united and formidable force to go into any election, including the forthcoming presidential election and other national elections in 2023. So what we have started today, with Ekiti state, is actually a process. It is not directed specifically at only Ekiti, but it is directed at our party as a whole.

“We think there is a need for dialogue with critical stakeholders and the party is going to do just that so that by the time we are going into the elections, whatever election we are going into, we want to go into such election as the united force, a force that is capable of fighting and winning elections,” Ayu said.

He said the mood of the party was that of a united house that would fight together as one united force.