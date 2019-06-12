Tund Omolehin, Sokoto

An All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, Aminu Achida has emerged the new Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, during its first parliamentary session of the Ninth Assembly.

This was after he was nominated by Ibrahim Sarki, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member representing Sokoto North II,

Achida defeated Abdullahi Sidi another APC member representing Gwadabawa South during a secret ballot system election of the 30-member Assembly.

He scored 16 votes to defeat Sidi who was nominated by Maidawa Kajiji, another APC member but scored 13 votes while one vote was invalid.

In the same vein, members also elected Abubakar Magaji (PDP Bodinga North) as deputy speaker, having been nominated by Malami Muhammad (PDP- Sokoto South II),

He scored 17 votes to defeat Isa Harisu (APC- Kebbe), who was nominated by Abdullahi Zakari (APC- Rabah) and scored 12 votes while one vote was invalid.

Despite wining the governorship seat, the ruling PDP administration has only 14 members, while APC has 16.

In his acceptance speeach, the new speaker commended members for given him the opportunity to serve in that capacity.

He assured them of a better leadership for the overall interest of the state and sought their cooperation to succeed in office.