From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, was barred from participating in the party’s national caucus meeting, at the national secretariat, in Abuja, yesterday.

Secondus, in the aftermath of the order of a Kebbi High Court, on Thursday, directing him to resume his functions as PDP national chairman, had arrived the party’s secretariat at about 9.38 am.

The embattled opposition leader, who was received by his supporters, moved straight to his office, after exchanging pleasantries with them.

The PDP acting national chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi, who arrived the secretariat minutes later, met with Secondus in the latter’s office. Akinwonmi was accompanied to the meeting by the 2019 PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu.

Other party leaders also went to Secondus’ office to confer with him.

However, a mild drama ensured at the NEC hall, when the chairman of the Board of Trustees ( BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin informed party leaders that Secondus was insisting on attending the caucus meeting.

The information did not go down well with some of the party leaders, who objected vehemently.

Immediately, the BoT chairman and the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, went to see Secondus, who was waiting at his office on the second floor of Wadata Plaza. The duo returned to the meeting shortly after.

There was another drama at the entrance of Akinwonmi into the NEC as the master of ceremony, addressed him as “deputy national chairman (South), standing in for the national chairman.”

The BoT chairman quickly corrected the master of ceremony to address Akinwonmi properly as the acting chairman.

Akinwonmi, in his address, informed the PDP leaders that on his arrival at the secretariat, yesterday morning, a letter was handed to him.

According to him, when he showed the letter to the BoT chairman, the latter said he equally received a similar letter.

Consequently, Akinwonmi said the letter should be read and deliberately upon, before the commencement of the day’s business.

However, party leaders prevailed on him to defer the consideration to the executive session.

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, while briefing journalists on the outcome of the caucus meeting, said the party wa yet to be served with the court order reinstating Secondus.

He said the party has resolved set up a committee headed by Senator David Mark to interface with leaders involved in different litigations with a view to resolving all contentious issues.

The governor, while responding to a question on the status of Secondus regarding the Kebbi High Court, explained that “that matter came up, and in view of the fact that we are yet to receive the service of the court order, this committee is going to meet with all the parties involved accordingly.

He said the caucus would submit a proposal by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) for the party’s convention to hold on October 30-31 to the National Executive Committee (NEC).

He added: “I appeal on behalf of this body to all well meaning members of our party to sheathe their swords. Let us embrace peace because Nigeria is waiting for PDP and I believe that we have the capacity to resolve whatever issues we have internally.”