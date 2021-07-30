Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr Peter Obi, and one of the candidates of the party, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, have appealed to the stakeholders to form a united front ahead of the poll.

At a reconciliatory meeting on Thursday at Oma Event Centre, Awka, the duo decried the disaffections, especially the legal tussles going on in the party. They made it clear that the PDP has a very bright chance to win the election and therefore must not allow disunity to rob it of that rare opportunity.

Ozigbo emerged as the party’s candidate at a parallel primary poll organized by the national leadership of the party at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka.

On the flip-side, Senator Ugochukwu Uba emerged as the candidate of the party at a primary poll held in the premises of Paul University, Awka. The duo has been in the courts contesting the validity of each other’s emergence.

Obi, while addressing the PDP supporters at the venue, said he had come to beg everyone to come together for the governorship battle in November, reminding them that the “primary is over.”

“I’m ready to beg all the aspirants for us to win the election. This candidate must win this election and we will not run away in our state because of anyone.

“I will win my local government and that is my assurance, nothing will stop us from winning the governorship election. Anambra must not go back to what it used to be.

“PDP has the best candidate for this election and we are going to win it, we have a formidable candidate and we need a formidable team to win it.

“I’m committed to PDP 24 hours and the party’s governors in the country are committed to winning Anambra State election. It is our own election and we will win it” Obi said.

Ozigbo, on his part, said that he has been making efforts and would continue to make to ensure that the PDP members come together to ensure the party wins the poll.

“I didn’t win the primary but PDP and Anambra won .We’re one family but we are going to unite soon. Our enemies are not within, but outside PDP.

“The major reason for the gathering is to thank you for what you did and thank you for what you will do in the coming days because the real battle is coming.

“We are not celebrating because the real celebration will come on November 6. There’s need for us to go into the governorship battle as a united family.

“I’ve visited my co-aspirants and I received positive vibes from Senator Uche Ekwunife, Hon. Chris Azubogu, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, Dr Godwin Maduka, Mr Godwin Ezeemo and others.

“What I want to tell you now is that every other party in this state is counterfeit, from APGA to APC to YPP and that is why I’m begging all our stakeholders to have faith in me and I won’t disappoint them.

“They should forgive and forget and I’m ready to make every sacrifice for all of us to come together. We want to make the founder of PDP, late Dr Alex Ekwueme proud wherever he is and that’s the assurance I gave the daughter, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe when we spoke before the meeting”, Ozigbo said.

