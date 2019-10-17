Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has promised to tackle the perennial flooding in the state and the devastation it brings when elected into office.

Senator Diri who stated this at Okordia school field, venue of Yenagoa Constituency 2 and 3 governorship campaigns for Biseni, Okordia and Zarama communities also pledged to engage the Federal Government on the issue of release of the ecological fund for such natural disasters.

Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo were welcomed by a mammoth crowd and the while addressing the crowd, he said that as a chief and title holder in Biseni clan, he was at home with people of the area.

He expressed appreciation to the Biseni, Okordia and Zarama people for first electing him into the House of Representatives and later into the Senate as well as for supporting the PDP to also massively win the House of Assembly election.

Diri said he understood the challenges of the area, especially the issue of flooding and lack of potable water, which he promised to address when elected into office.

“I know the challenges of this area because I am always here. I have in-laws, brothers and sisters here. I know one of the challenges is potable water. This will be one of our priority projects when you elect us into office. This campaign is also about our schools and how to promote the education of our children and youths as against those who buy certificates they cannot even teach with in primary school. It is about how we can enhance and consolidate on the schools that the restoration government has already built. We will have to build more schools, equip them and complete the ones that are yet to be completed. Our campaigns will continue to be issue-based. So the issue of our schools is paramount to us.”

While appealing to the people to vote for the PDP by thumb-printing the umbrella symbol on the ballot paper on November 16, he urged them not to be intimidated by anyone and stand to defend their vote.