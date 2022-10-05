From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced it will flag off its 2023 presidential campaign on October 10 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee , Governor Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this, yesterday, after inspecting the party’s campaign office in Abuja.

Tambuwal said PDP campaigns would be issue based even as he described the party’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the most qualified candidate to lead the country. He said the country cannot afford to experiment with governance.

“Our campaign is going to be issue based. We’re going to be marketing our candidates based on the programmes that we brought out, which is generally solution based. Atiku is very well prepared to provide the required leadership for this country at this time. He has the experience in governance at the federal level, which I believe none of the rest of the candidates can match. This is not the time for Nigerians to go for trial and error. It is time for Nigerians to give it to the person that has been tested and who has experience do a good job, who would from day one hit the ground running.”

Tambuwal said the party the inaugurated its campaign council the very day INEC lifted the ban on campaigns for presidential election campaign on the 28th( September).Even that should confirm to Nigerians that this is the only party and indeed candidate that is prepared and ready to go.” The governor, while soliciting the cooperation of Nigerians, noted that “ we seek to have violence free electoral process. In any case, our principal has been known to be a peaceful man and his personality speaks for him as a gentleman.”

Tambuwal, who assured that the PDP is working to resolve all the differences within its folds, said that no state will be left out during the opposition party’s consultation.