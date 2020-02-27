Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced recall process of Sam Otuibe, member representing Ahiazu Mbaise in the Imo State House of Assembly for defecting to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a statement by the PDP chairman, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, Richard Iwu and Publicity Secretary, Ibe Anyawu, the party said there was no crisis in the party at the state and national level to justify the decision of the lawmaker to defect to another party.

The party also passed a vote of confidence on Mr. Emeka Ihedioha, the sacked governor, in the face of his predicament, assuring that PDP, Ahiazu chapter will always support him even as the party pursues the review of the judgment of the Supreme Court that replaced him with Hope Uzodinma.

“We pledge our unflinching support to Imo State PDP and the national leadership of PDP led by Uche Secondus. In the same vein, we condemn in strong terms the defection of the member, representing Ahiazu Local Government Area in Imo House of Assembly, Sam Otuibe from our party to APC, whereas Otuibe did not consult our party and leadership before this illegal act. And whereas our party has no crisis in the LGA, state nor at the national level, we have decided to commence the recall process of Sam Otuibe,” the party said.