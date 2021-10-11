The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) begins sale of nomination and expression of interest forms today.

This is coming ahead of its National Elective Convention, scheduled for October 30 and 31.

The party disclosed this in its revised “Timetable and Schedule of Activities for Year 2021 National Convention,” signed by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (Retd.), yesterday, in Abuja.

He said the timetable was approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) in line with the resolution of the 94th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party that adopted the zoning formula.

According to the timetable, sale of nomination forms and expression of interest forms for the national offices would end on Friday at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja while last day for submission of purchased forms is Saturday, October 16. It stated that the forms should be submitted to the party’s Directorate of Organisation and Mobilisation (DOM) for processing and onward transmission to the screening committee.

It stated that the screening of aspirants for national offices would take place on Monday, October 18, while appeals arising from the screening of aspirants exercise would hold on Thursday, October 21.

Publication of names of all cleared aspirants has been slated for Saturday, October 23, while the NWC meeting for the adoption of delegates’ list and publication of same will hold Monday, October 25.

