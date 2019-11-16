Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, berated the the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the invasion of the hotel, where the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, is lodged in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Friday, by armed thugs.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the APC of being behind the invasion. The opposition party called on the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to caution the APC as well as put every measure in place to check the activities of political thugs, so as to ensure a hitch free, transparent and credible election today.

According to the PDP, “ several hooded thugs, armed with automatic rifles and other dangerous weapons, invaded the venue of the meeting which had Governor Makinde, Engr. Wada, his running mate, Hon. Samuel Aro, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, as well as other party chieftains in attendance.

“It took the resistance of the security personnel attached to Governor Makinde to save the situation, which would have turned calamitous, as the people of Kogi who were around the venue were already poised for a stiff confrontation. The APC ought to have known by now that their reliance on thugs and violence cannot thrive, as the people are ready to defend their state in this election.”

The party urged the people of Kogi state to remain alert and resolute in their determination to assert their will despite the machinations designed to undermine their spirit at the election.”

It said Nigerians should hold the APC and Governor Yahaya Bello responsible should any harm whatsoever befall any PDP member during the governorship election.