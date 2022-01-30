From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the decision of the Kano State government to spend N500 million on the beautification of Kofar Ruwa Overpass bridge named after the late Galadiman Kano, Tijjani Hashim.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the party, Shehu Wada Sagagi, the party said the amount recently approved for the placement of polished Nigerian granite at the bridge was a clear case of misapplication of public funds.

“Despite being too costly, the implementation of the project started few weeks before the council approval, and it was not part of either 2021 or 2022 fiscal year respectively,” the statement disclosed.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The party implored “members of the civil society, the anti-graft agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to investigate the shoddy deal in the interest of accountability and good governance.”

The party accused the administration of engaging in financial extravagance with the intention of further crippling the state’s economy before the end of its second tenure.

“As the opposition party, and as good citizens of Kano State, we vehemently condemn this act and call on the Kano State House of Assembly, civil societies organisations and all stakeholders to resist this project as same is a misplacement of priority looking at the economic situation of Kano State,” the party said.