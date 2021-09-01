From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated Governor Simon Lalong and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for inept leadership which it claimed has resulted in persistent attacks and destruction of lives and property in Plateau State.

Spokesman of the Senator Tunde Ogbeha PDP Caretaker Committee in the state and former member of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Go’ar, while reacting to accusations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the PDP over the dumping of bodies at the House of Assembly lamented the misfortune that has befallen Plateau State since APC rode to power on the back of frenzied propaganda.

Acting Chairman Caretaker Committee of APC, Enoch Fanmak Ramnan, had said there was desperate attempt by some members of PDP to use the unfortunate development in the state to advance selfish political ambitions.

PDP described the APC as a failed political party that has abandoned Plateau people, particularly in rural communities for bandits and armed herdsmen to kill and destroy their farms and ancestral lands.

It also accused the state government of failing to recover lands belonging to natives forcefully taken over by herdsmen, a development that has left many in pains and anguish.

However, former member of the House of Representatives, Lumumba Adeh, has said genuine reconciliation and forgiveness would end the cycle of attacks and reprisal killings in the state.

He said Plateau cannot continue in violence, killing of innocent souls and destruction of properties and that there was need for peace to allow sustainable development.

Adeh in a press statement in Jos said in spite of all the pains and losses the people have incurred, they must resolve to forgive and give peace a chance.

“These unending circles of attacks/reprisals leading to the gruesome and painful killings and destruction of farms and properties across all divides as painful as they are, may not stop unless we all embrace forgiveness and genuine reconciliation. A resolve amongst all citizens of Plateau to unite and live in peace with one another will not leave any room for mercenaries to penetrate our state. As a people, we should not fall to the antics of these evil doers who are determined to take Plateau back by so many years.”

