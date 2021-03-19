From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, berated the Presidency over alleged $2.5billion arms purchase scandal involving top government officials.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said with the fresh $2.5billon scandal, it means the government had mismanaged a total of $3.5billion meant for arms purchase.

The opposition party charged President Muhammadu Buhari to offer explanations on both the fresh $2.5 billion and $1 billion earlier said to be unaccounted for by the government.

The party restates its call to the National Assembly to conduct a joint open inquest into the missing funds and other monies drawn purportedly for the security of the country by the present administration.

“The exposed barefaced contract scam in the $2.5 billion scandal as well as the outright disappearance of the $1billion as earlier revealed by the NSA, show the level of corruption and unscrupulousness among APC leaders and their agents.

“In fact, the unending exposure of sleaze in the security architecture of the Buhari-led administration has further heightened apprehensions in the public space that the security situation has been turned into a huge racket for corrupt enrichment of sneaky APC leaders and the cabal in the Buhari Presidency.

“It is more distressing that instead of standing on the side of the people to demand for a clean-up of the system and recovery of the stolen funds, the APC, as a party, is rather desperate to justify acts of corruption, because its leaders and officials of its government are involved,” the PDP said.