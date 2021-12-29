From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has said the party, under his leadership, is being repositioned for more membership drive and victory in more states and at the national level.

He stated this in Gboko when he hosted party faithful from the 17 council wards of Gboko Local Government Area to a Christmas celebration.

Ayu urged all party faithful to eschew violence at all times and work for the victory of the party as the pendulum swings towards the 2023 election.

The PDP national chairman also assured that the people of Gboko would vote for the party in 2023 more than it did in 2019 elections.

Governor Samuel Ortom while calling on the people of Gboko to champion the course of rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria, assured that if voted into power in 2023, PDP would ensure the traditional headquarters of the Tiv nation enjoys more developmental projects.

Ortom, who disclosed that recently more roads and electrification projects were approved for the area, said the area would enjoy more under a PDP-led Federal Government.

He commended the decision of the national chairman to celebrate Christmas with people of his immediate local government, adding that Ayu is someone who has what it takes to rescue and rebuild the country from misrule by the All Progressives Congress.

Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Ijohor, acknowledged the transformation in Gboko by the Ortom administration.

He posited that 2023 looks good for the PDP in the area since the House of Representatives member for Gboko/Tarka federal constituency, John Dyegh, who used to be the only problem before now, has already joined the PDP.

Former speaker, Pro-Tempore, Terngu Tsegba, described Ayu and Governor Ortom as true democrats who will allow the people’s will prevail at the primary which will engender massive support for the PDP.