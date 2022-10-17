From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has expressed optimism that it will win the 2023 general elections to regain control of the government next year.

The PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, while speaking at the party’s presidential campaign rally, in Kaduna, said the opposition party apart from winning the presidential poll, would win the governorship and National and state assemblies polls.

Ayu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has allegedly failed in the administration of the country in the past seven years. He stated that though the APC does not want the PDP to regain power, the opposition party is poised to win the 2023 polls, so as to rebuild the country.

According to him, “the APC has failed. They have failed woefully and they do not want us to take over and reconstruct this country. We are going to rescue this country, whether they like it or not.

In the last election PDP got the highest vote in Kaduna State, in 2023 we are going to double the votes we got in 2019.

“Let no body deceive himself by distracting you that we are going to lose, they have been doing everything to show that this party is divided, but we are united. We are a united political party. We are going to win all our five elections. House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate Governorship and above all we are moving to the Villa. Carry your PVC and make sure that Atiku wins everywhere.”

Similarly, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, while addressing the rally, said the people of Kaduna have felt the negative impact of the APC administration.

Tambuwal charged the people of the state to support the PDP in the 2023 polls, promising that the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, if elected would revamp the country’s economy.

He said “we are here in Kaduna, the political capital of Northern Nigeria and we are indeed very happy to be here. I believe the people of Kaduna have seen and have felt the negative impact of the APC administration in Nigeria. All the textile industries in Nigeria have closed down, all manufacturing concerns in Kaduna are out of business.

“When Atiku is elected by the Grace of God, we shall bring back all the factories and manufacturing in Nigeria. Part of the agenda of the Atiku and PDP of retaking Nigeria is growing the economy and you can only grow the economy when you grow the production sector and manufacturing.

“Atiku Abubakar administration will ensure that, by the Grace of God, we will reinvigorate and reestablish our industries for economic growth and for jobs to be created for the people.So, people of Kaduna come out enemas and vote for Atiku Abubakar.”