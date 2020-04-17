Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Walid Jibrin, has called for the immediate lifting of the suspension order on three prominent members in Nasarawa state.

The state party executive committee suspended the three members for alleged misconduct which triggered institution of litany of court cases in the state.

Those suspended for alleged misconduct are former minister of State FCT, Sen. Solomon Ewuga, former minister of State for Justice, Barrister Musa Elayo and Alhaji Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo, a former member of House of Representatives.

Walid called for the lifting of the suspension order in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) in Keffi on Friday.

He said his decision was for peaceful and amicable resolution of all crises in the state.

” In respect of our party’s National Working Committee (NWC)’s decision to halt all party congresses and meetings due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria and with the directives of the Government, Health authorities religious and traditional rulers.

” I see no reason why some of our party leaders in Nasarawa state should embark on court cases and suspension of some party members.

“Being the highest political leader in Nasarawa state and Chairman PDP Board of Trustees, I want to assure all members in the state that the leaders and elders are seriously handling the issue and are in serious consultations with the NWC.

” Meanwhile, I am advising that all cases in different courts and suspension order be withdrawn and lifted immediately to pave way for amicable resolution,” he said.

Walid assured all members of free, fair and transparent congress in the state.

NAN recalls that the PDP Nasarawa State chapter, recently withessed the suspension of three prominent members of the party in the state.

The state publicity secretary of the party, Muhammad Umar-Bwala, had announced the suspension of the trio through a statement for alleged misconduct.

“The State Executive Committee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nasarawa State met today March 24, 2020 and took far reaching decisions after joint session with members of State Elders’ Forum.

Owing to the role of some elders of this party sponsoring crisis within the party, engaging in act of gross misconduct, Sentator Solomon Ewuga , Hon. Musa Elayo and Hon. Muhammed O.Onawo are hereby suspended from the party and also to face Standing Disciplinary Committee of the party,” Bwala had said. (NAN)