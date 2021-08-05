From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is currently at a closed-door meeting over the crisis rocking the opposition party.

In attendance at the meeting are the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

Also in attendance at the meeting are former Presidents of the Senate, Senators Adolphus Wabara, who is also the secretary of the BoT, David Mark, Bukola Saraki, amongst others.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.