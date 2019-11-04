A Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Justina Eze, has lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for advancing peace and good governance in the state.

Amb. Eze also commended Governor Ugwuanyi for the caliber of persons appointed as members of his cabinet, describing them as a “worthy team that will effectively and diligently drive the reviewed policy thrust of the administration for the benefit of the people of Enugu.”.

The PDP chieftain, who made the commendations in a letter to the governor, congratulated Commissioners and Special Advisers, as well as appointees of the state government saying they deserved the appointments. She urged them to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by putting in their best to ensure that the administration deliver fully on its promises.

“As a member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP – the conscience of the party – I found it expedient to use this medium to commend Governor Ugwuanyi on your renewed vigour in providing more democracy dividends to our people in Enugu. I also applaud your choice of commissioners, special advisers and other new appointees. They are a worthy team; I urged them to discharge their duties diligently and ensure that your sound vision for our state is fully actualized.

“The processes of the selection of these commissioners were participatory, and this demonstrates your firm commitment to sustain and advance the tempo of peace and good governance in the state,” Eze said.

Ambassador Eze said the recent award of contracts by the government for the execution of multiple developmental projects worth over N4.8 billion was an eloquent testimony to Governor Ugwuanyi’s resolve to continue to provide massive infrastructure to make life more meaningful for citizens.