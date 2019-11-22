Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has said it will wade into the crisis in the Lagos, Edo and Kano states chapters of the party, with a view to reconciling all the warring factions.

The BoT chairman, Walid Jibrin, who stated this in a statement on Friday, said the board had already mandated its committee on peace and conflict resolution to swing into action in the three states immediately.

Walid, while noting that, that was part of resolutions reached at the board meeting in Abuja on Thursday, said once the peace committee turns in its report, appropriate recommendation will be made to the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) on how to ensure lasting peace in the party.

“We have instructed the various committees to go into action especially the committee on peace and conflict that we noted that there are so many complaints within the party in Edo, Kano, Lagos etc. After the committee has gone into action in finding out the true situation, we will now recommend and look at the matter solemnly before the new year.

“We will ensure that the party becomes stronger and stronger. We call on our followers and members to remain resolute in the face of this election,” the BoT chairman stated.

Jibrin added that the BoT at its meeting equally recommended to the opposition party’s NWC to investigate allegations of anti-party activities leveled against its members in the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship polls.

According to him, “we also reviewed the accusations and counter accusation among our members on the behaviour of some of our members both in Kogi and Bayelsa, especially in Bayelsa. We advised that we will not run the gun, we have to make a thorough research before we come to a conclusion of who did what and suggest remedies.”