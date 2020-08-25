Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has busted the new strategy being deployed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hoodwink Edo people in the hinterlands and stir confusion over Governor Godwin Obaseki’s political party.

Osagie, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital on Monday, said: “We have been receiving calls from supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the hinterlands who told us that some members of the APC have been trying to deceive them to vote for the APC in the forthcoming election, by lying to them that Governor Obaseki, who is very popular among them, is still in the APC.

The governor’s aide said: “The candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his agents think they can manipulate Edo voters by peddling lies. The APC has since conceded to the overwhelming popularity of Governor Obaseki in the streets of Edo and has resorted to underhand tactics, such as they are doing in these communities.

“We call on Edo people, especially those who may be confused about the governor’s political party to vote for the umbrella on election day because Governor Obaseki has since left the APC and he is now the flag-bearer of the PDP.”

He explained: “There are thousands of families in the over 10 coastal communities along the Ovia River, between Edo and Ondo State, who couldn’t send their children to institutions of higher learning until Governor Obaseki intervened in the poor management of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen.

“Workers in the polytechnic were owed about sixteen months salary arrears by the former administration, and the institution was as good as dead because parents withdrew their children and wards from there.

“Today, the Department of Mass Communication which was created less than two years ago and a few other departments have over three hundred students, most of them drawn from these communities.