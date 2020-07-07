Preparatory to the Edo Governorship Election scheduled to hold on Sept. 19, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for a free and credible poll to stabilise the country’s polity.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, gave the advice while inaugurating the Edo chapter of the Governorship Campaign Council, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Secondus also cautioned against the use of military and other security operatives that could lead to an abuse of the electoral process.

“By conducting a free and fair election in Edo, the President will not only be stabilising the country politically, but will be averting an impending doom that could make the prediction about Nigeria’s disintegration come true, God forbid.” Secondus, who expressed confidence that PDP was going to win the Edo poll, added that the heightened tension in the state at the moment was needless if political parties would be willing and equipped to face the electorates. “But where it is obvious that they have nothing to offer to get the votes of Nigerians, they are resorting to all devious means to undermine the democratic process.” He recalled that under former President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP, Adams Oshiohmole, who was the opposition candidate in the Edo governorship poll, defeated the ruling party because the poll was free and fair. “For us in PDP, the Edo election has been made easy going by the records of achievements of our flag bearers, Gov. Godwin Obaseki and his running mate, Philip Shuaibu. “What we seek therefore, is a level playing field where the peoples’ votes will count.”

Secondus urged the campaign council to ensure that the electoral desires of the people of Edo State were realised.

According to him, members of the campaign council have been carefully selected knowing their capacity and capabilities.

“I urge you to see your assignment as a challenge to save our democracy, to save our country and to save Edo State from the hand of anti democrats.

“I will not end this address without appreciating the leaders of PDP in Edo State, both former and current, particularly the former governorship aspirants for their sacrifice and understanding.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the Campaign Council, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, expressed optimism that PDP would win the election.