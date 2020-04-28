Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, called for an immediate system-wide investigation into allegations of fraud in the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC).

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the NDDC has allegedly become an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The party said the development has allegedly crippled the commission and made it impossible for it interventionist agency to deliver on its mandate. It said it was worrisome the NDDC management has allegedly not been able to give cogent explanation to the reported Lassa fever contract, through which over N4 billion naira was alleged to have been frittered away.

“This is in addition to flimsy denials on the alleged attempt by certain interests to fraudulently funnel N5.5 billion out of NDDC coffers under the guise of procuring kits for the COVID-19 pandemic, a development which also trails reports that the NDDC had already spent over N1.045 billion purportedly for supply of kits and palliatives to Nigerians in nine states.

“The PDP, however, rejects the attempt by the NDDC management to divert attention from the issues at stake, particularly by alluding to faceless detractors while at the same time opting for internal investigation on the N5.5 billion COVID-19 contract allegation, instead of referring the matter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”