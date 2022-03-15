From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for immediate probe of a Judge of the Osun State High Court, Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe, for alleged abuse of office.

A petition written to the National Judicial Commission (NJC), and jointly signed by the acting state Chairman, Sunday Bisi, Secretary, Bola Ajao and its Legal Adviser, Taofeeq Tewogbade, accused the judge of judicial misconduct, impertinence and abuse of office of a judge of the High Court.

In a petition dated March 11, and made available to our correspondent in Osogbo, on Tuesday, the party expressed concern about the competence, conduct and disposition of Justice Aderibigbe to continue to adjudicate over any matter before the high court of Osun.

The PDP further accused the judge of mishandling suits numbered HIF/36/2021 between Soji Adagunodo and PDP & OR, as well as HIJ/6/2022 between Mr Adedokun Ademola & ORS and PDP & ORS.

In the petition, Justice Aderibigbe was accused of acting impartially in the discharge of his judicial duties and also acting in a manner that breach the right of the petitioners.

The petitioners, among other allegations, alleged that Justice Aderibigbe refused to release a Certified True Copy of a judgment he delivered since February 18, 2022 that the PDP had applied for it.