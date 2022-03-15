From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for immediate probe of a Judge of the Osun State High Court, Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe, for alleged abuse of office.
A petition written to the National Judicial Commission (NJC), and jointly signed by the acting state Chairman, Sunday Bisi, Secretary, Bola Ajao and its Legal Adviser, Taofeeq Tewogbade, accused the judge of judicial misconduct, impertinence and abuse of office of a judge of the High Court.
In a petition dated March 11, and made available to our correspondent in Osogbo, on Tuesday, the party expressed concern about the competence, conduct and disposition of Justice Aderibigbe to continue to adjudicate over any matter before the high court of Osun.
The PDP further accused the judge of mishandling suits numbered HIF/36/2021 between Soji Adagunodo and PDP & OR, as well as HIJ/6/2022 between Mr Adedokun Ademola & ORS and PDP & ORS.
In the petition, Justice Aderibigbe was accused of acting impartially in the discharge of his judicial duties and also acting in a manner that breach the right of the petitioners.
The petitioners, among other allegations, alleged that Justice Aderibigbe refused to release a Certified True Copy of a judgment he delivered since February 18, 2022 that the PDP had applied for it.
The party also urged the NJC to investigate the judge on the ground of “disrespect for the Judgment /Decision of the Court of Appea in Appeal No. CA/AK/349/2021, which was delivered on 5 March, 2021; Not following the decision of the Supreme Court in Emeniks vs PDP & Ors (2012) 12 NWLR (Pt. 1315) 556 at 602.
“Condoning the abuse of Court process in his various judicial proceedings in Suit No. HIF/36/2021 and SUIT NC HIJ/6/2022.
“Acting with impunity in granting Ex-parte orders in Suit No HIF/36/2021 and Suit No. HIJ/6/2022 respectively. Exhibition of penchant bias in the handling of Suit Ne HIF/36/2021 and HIJ/6/2022 filed by Edmund Z. Biriomor before his Court.
“The refusal to avail our party with records of proceeding particularly, the ruling of the Court in Suit No. HIF/36/202 delivered on the 16th February, 2022, despite our party application requesting for Certified True Copy of the said ruling. To examine his competence in continuing to adjudicate over any Court In Nigeria.”
The PDP posited that Justice Aderibigbe has contravened the provision of Rule 3.1 of the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to which he swore to uphold.
